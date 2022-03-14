SALISBURY — Potential candidates for town moderator, School Committee and the Board of Selectmen are heading toward certification as the annual town election ballot begins to take shape.
The election will be held at the Hilton Senior Center on Tuesday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters will be asked to fill a pair of seats on the Board of Selectmen.
Two incumbent selectmen, Freeman Condon of Forest Road and Ronalee Ray-Parrott of Lafayette Road, are up for reelection to their fourth and third, three-year terms, respectively.
Condon and Ray-Parrott have taken out nomination papers, but they were beaten to the punch in returning them Monday afternoon by a third candidate, Michael Colburn of Caitlin Circle. Each potential candidate must collect at least 56 signatures from registered voters to appear on the ballot.
Colburn has returned his nomination papers with at least 56 signatures, but they have yet to be certified, according to Town Clerk Melinda Morrison.
Railroad Avenue resident Ron Tony Giordano has also taken out nomination papers to run for the Board of Selectmen. However, he told The Daily News in an email that he would not be running for that position after all and Morrison confirmed that he has not yet returned his papers.
Town moderator
Giordano has, however, also taken out nomination papers to run for town moderator, which could become a three-way race of its own.
The current town moderator, Jerry Klima of Second Street on Ring’s Island, has already been certified to run for a fourth, three-year term.
Bayberry Lane resident Charles “CJ” Fitzwater has also taken out nomination papers to run for town moderator.
School Committee
Ferry Road resident Erin Berger is an incumbent Salisbury member of the Triton Regional School Committee and she has already returned her nomination papers to run for a second, three-year term.
It also appears that Berger will have competition as Seabrook Road resident Wendy Richardson and Victoria Vatcher of Ferry Road have also taken out papers to run for her seat.
Potential candidates have until Friday, March 18, at 5 p.m., to take out nomination papers from the town clerk’s office at Town Hall. They must return their nomination papers by Tuesday, March 22, at 5 p.m.
Potential candidates are given until Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m. to withdraw their name from the ballot. The deadline to register to vote in the election is Wednesday, April 20.
Ballot questions
A pair of ballot questions will also be put before voters in the town election.
The first ballot question asks voters to approve the town paying half of the health insurance premium for the surviving spouse and dependents of insured firefighters who are either killed or die from injuries suffered while on duty.
The second ballot question asks if the town should do the same for the families of insured police officers who are either killed or die from injuries suffered while on duty.
