SALISBURY — Residents and visitors probably noticed an increase in construction activity over the past year. But, according to the town manager, a lot of this year’s inconvenience will translate into great improvements in 2022.
“As you can imagine, having Bridge Road dug up, a good chunk of Lafayette Road dug up, Driftway under construction, the Welcome Center under construction, several streets being paved, there was a lot of disruption in 2021,” Town Manager Neil Harrington said. “But there is no easy way to make progress on some of these long-neglected items.”
Construction equipment could be spotted this year building the $5.2 million Salisbury Beach Welcome Center on the Broadway Mall and the new public restroom facilities at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road. Harrington was happy to say he expects the both facilities to be open to the public come spring.
“This has been a long time coming, with a lot of anticipation and concern about whether the town would be able to move forward, where we might be able to place the facility and how much it would cost,” Harrington said. “We’re almost at the end of the line now, so that is very encouraging. We’re really looking forward to next year.”
The Welcome Center would also feature a bulletin board with local brochures to better let visitors know where to find what they are looking for.
“This has been the dream for many people for decades,” Harrington said. “We haven’t been able to see our way clear to financing this particular project until recently because our earlier priorities included the new police station and the new library. The cost of the bonding will be absorbed in the town’s budget and there was no need for a (Proposition 2 1/2) override.”
Many motorists found great challenges in navigating Route 1 this year after the town installed a new water main under Bridge Road.
Harrington said the inconvenience was due to project contractor Defelice Corp.’s initial patchwork last winter but the most recent paving job has proven to be temporarily satisfactory.
Harrington added that the state is expected to completely repave Route 1 from the Gillis Memorial Bridge to Salisbury Square in 2022.
“There was no way for the town to replace the water main on Bridge Road without having the road dug up,” Harrington said. “But the final patching is done now and it is a much better job and things have calmed down. We also replaced a 1938 water main, which is a big deal in town and is going to make sure that high water quality can be delivered to businesses on Bridge Road and all the customers on Ring’s Island.”
He said the Lafayette Road sewer project should also be completed next year and that the state is also expected to reconstruct Route 1 from Salisbury Square to the New Hampshire border in 2023.
“That is a separate project which is about $17 million,” Harrington said. “We will have our sewer project done before they do that.”
Voters at Town Meeting in October approved spending $700,000 on expanded street paving with a particular focus on Pike and Collins streets. Harrington said he is looking forward to that project being completed this year as well.
“We hope to do several streets this year but Pike and Collins streets are going to be our two highest priorities,” Harrington said. “We are also going to continue to work with the state on the North End Boulevard project, which is a few years down the road.”
The town is also working on plans to improve Partridge Brook Park thanks to a $400,000 state grant and is seeking to sell 52 acres of open space in the marsh area to be preserved in perpetuity by Essex County Greenbelt.
Harrington said that progress always comes with inconvenience but he thanked people for their patience over the past year.
“There has been a lot of things that were going on at the same time that were disruptive,” Harrington said. “I understand that people can get upset from time to time when the streets are dug up. That comes with the territory. But Salisbury has had years and years of infrastructure neglect that we are trying to deal with. That comes with a price and that price is temporary disruption.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
