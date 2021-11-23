SALISBURY — Parks and Recreation administrator Jenn Roketenetz has a simple mission this holiday season: She’s bringing Santa Claus back for the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Sunday.
“The Salisbury Firefighters Association’s Santa Breakfast was canceled this year and it was canceled last year,” Roketenetz said. “Now, think about that. My fifth grade daughter saw Santa Claus most recently when she was in third grade. This will be the second year without Santa Claus for a lot of these kids. By the time they get to see him again, that magic will look different.”
The town did not hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony last year, which includes a visit from Santa Claus, because of the pandemic.
But, with higher numbers of people vaccinated and the holidays approaching, the town is bringing back the annual tree lighting ceremony to the Town Common on Sunday, Nov. 28.
“It was important for me to make sure that Santa is there for a significant bit of time to give kids a chance to interact with him and even take a picture,” Roketenetz said. “I want to bring Santa back but in a safe way. We will be outside and there will be plenty of space.”
The tree lighting ceremony is hosted by the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Institution for Savings and will include activities for children of all ages.
The 1882 Pike School will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m., with tours of the historic school house taking place from 4 to 6 p.m.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place on the Town Common from 5 to 7 p.m.
Roketenetz said the Pike School is holding a gingerbread contest this year, asking people to make historic replicas of local spots like the Pike School House, Butler Toothpick or the East Parish-United Methodist Church.
Elsa the Snow Queen and Olaf will also be making appearances on Sunday.
The town has installed a new story walk on the common which will be unveiled along with cookies and cocoa for refreshments during Sunday’s festivities.
“We’re really trying to put some more energy into the ceremony this year,” Roketenetz said. “We’d like to breathe new life into it.”
Roketenetz started in her new position over the summer and has been making the Town Common a centerpiece of her efforts.
Parks and Recreation held a winter farmers market on the Town Common and the annual Veterans Day ceremony took place there in November.
“The town’s initiative is to create more events but mine is to create spaces where we can gather and celebrate together and create memories,” Roketenetz said. “We really want to make this a place where the community can gather and share celebrations.”
