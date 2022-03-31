SALISBURY — Salisbury Community TV and Media Center is partnering with the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association to present a special candidates night Thursday, April 14, in the Colchester Room at Town Hall.
Incumbent Selectmen Freeman Condon and Ronalee Ray-Parrott are up for reelection in the town election May 10. But they will also be facing competition in Salisbury Lions Club President Michael Colburn.
Incumbent Salisbury member of the Triton Regional School Committee Erin Berger is also up for reelection and has an opponent in Victoria Vatcher.
SCTVMC Executive Director Lance Wisniewski appeared before the Board of Selectmen during its meeting March 29 and said his cable access station will give the candidates a chance to face off in the April 14 event, dubbed “Candidates’ Night, a.k.a. The Debate.”
The event will be broadcast and streamed live on SCTVMC and will also be separated into two separate debates with the two Triton Regional School Committee candidates due to appear at 6 p.m.
The three selectman candidates will then face off at 7 p.m.
“We hope it will all go smoothly and everyone will be served and that the public will have a better understanding of the candidates,” Wisniewski said.
The School Committee debate will be moderated by Salisbury Beach Betterment Association board member John Housianitis, while the selectmen debate will be moderated by former Zoning Board of Appeals Chairwoman Susan Pawlisheck.
Wisniewski asked that residents send questions for the candidates to: https://www.sctvmc.org/. He also said that not even the moderators will know the questions until right before the debates.
“We will come up with the best (questions) that we can and hope they will serve the residents of Salisbury well,” he said.
SCTVMC will also work with each of the candidates to record brief (three minutes or less) video messages, according to Wisniewski, who added that his station will be accepting additional video content as well.
“We have had additional requests this year because making your own media is so easy to do now,” he said. “There is a proliferation of podcasts and things like that. Because of that, we have had to come up with a new policy to allow other videos to come in and to help any of the other candidates who don’t have access to that to create their own videos.”
SCTVMC cannot allow censorship of any candidate due to its agreement with the Board of Selectmen, Wisniewski said.
“If a candidate gives us a recording, we are obliged to show it, we are also obliged to help the others make their own messages,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
