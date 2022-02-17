SALISBURY — Quarterly water billing could be coming to town.
That’s because the town may establish its own water division within the Department of Public Works instead of entering into another five-year contract with Merrimack, N.H.,-based Pennichuck Corp. on July 1. Pennichuck runs the town’s municipal water system or service.
The fall Town Meeting authorized spending $225,000 to pay the salary and benefits of five new water division employees, $185,000 to buy equipment and $60,000 to purchase supplies and rent trailers for the new water division.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told the Board of Selectmen at its meeting Monday that the town’s water division study committee had met with Pennichuck earlier this month and the town has been making rapid progress on its goals.
The town manager said a new office trailer will be placed soon on the Sewer Department’s property to operate the water system and the town plans to hire a chief administrator to run the office and handle the billing system sometime in April.
“We intend to hire a couple of more people on our own, the first of April so that, with 90 days to go, we will have the staff in place, we will have the facility in place,” Harrington said. “The vehicles won’t be here yet because of the lag time. But we will have the material that we need, including whatever material and supplies that Pennichuck currently has that belongs to the town, so that we will be able to make the transition.”
The town will also need to continue to meet with Pennichuck to talk about transitioning the computer and billing systems over to Salisbury.
“We’ll be doing what they called ‘data dumps’ into our system so that we will be able to get their entire billing system compatible with our system and make sure that it is ready to be operational on July 1,” Harrington said. “But, we are making very good progress and I wanted the board and the public to know that.”
Harrington continued, saying that he would like to see the town transition to a quarterly water billing system as opposed to the monthly system that Pennichuck now uses.
According to Harrington, moving to a quarterly water billing system would save the town quite a bit of money when it comes to meter reading.
“Currently, Pennichuck has a full-time employee and all he does, all day, every day, is read meters,” Harrington said. “He has to read 300 meters a day in order to complete the entire cycle for the town in order to be able to bill monthly. Then he goes right back out the next day and has to read another 300 meters, every, single day in order to keep us on a monthly billing system.”
The current monthly water billing system is extremely inefficient and less meter reading would be required in a quarterly system, Harrington said.
“Eventually, if we get to the point where we could replace the meters, they will have the electronic devices that will let us remotely read the meters instead of sending someone out to every single house to read the meters,” Harrington said.
Harrington told selectmen that as the town’s water commissioners, they will have to make the final decision on moving to a quarterly billing system.
“I am not asking for a decision this evening but, sometime this spring, I am hoping that you will consider putting that on your agenda for discussion,” Harrington said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
