SALISBURY — A Garfield Street woman faces three charges of assault and battery and another charge of reckless endangerment of a child after police say she hit a 9-year-old relative before leaving her alone near Broadway on Salisbury Beach earlier this month.
Jasmine Oriques, 32, was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail following her arraignment on the charges Monday in Newburyport District Court.
If Oriques posts bail, she cannot abuse the girl, must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, and can only contact her through the state Department of Children and Families.
Oriques was handcuffed and upset as Judge Peter Doyle repeated his order that she could not contact the girl without first going through a DCF representative. Oriques is due back in court Jan. 31 for a pretrial hearing.
Witnesses saw Oriques strike the girl twice and pull her hair as she yelled obscenities at the child outside the Blue Ocean Music Hall on Dec. 4 about 6:30 p.m., according to Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget’s report.
“They heard the mother state to the child ‘piece of (expletive)’ and ‘I wish you were dead,’” Forget wrote in his report, adding that Oriques then ran from the girl and toward North End Boulevard.
By the time Forget and other officers responded, the child was at Cristy’s Pizza, where a relative worked. She was found crying on a prep table in the back room.
“When (the child) calmed down, I asked her if she was hurt, and she stated no,” Forget wrote in his report.
The child told Forget that she was with Oriques at Blue Ocean’s Festival of Lights and asked earlier in the evening if she could go ice skating. As they were leaving, the child again asked if she could go ice skating.
Oriques lost her temper and began to yell and pull the girl’s hair, according to Forget’s report.
In his report, Forget wrote that to leave a child alone in that section of Salisbury can be dangerous since it is often full of people and close to the ocean.
“All of the above could cause serious bodily injury or risk sexual abuse to a minor child left all alone during this particular time of night, or any other time due to the proximity to the ocean,” Forget wrote.
After speaking to the relative, Forget was able to track down Oriques’ phone number and sent her a text along with an e-business card. She called back and after Forget identified himself, he said Oriques uttered an expletive in an “extremely slurred and drunken manner” and hung up. The child was taken to the police station and waited there until a DCF representative arrived about 9:30 p.m. The child was then taken to a Danvers foster home after it was determined her current home was an unsuitable place to live, according to Forget’s report.
A check of Oriques’ Board of Probation record shows drunken driving, assault and battery, and numerous probation violations along with failure to show up in court.
Based on her record and decision to leave the child alone, Forget obtained an arrest warrant, according to his report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
