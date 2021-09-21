SALISBURY — A local woman is scheduled to appear on the popular game show "Jeopardy!" this evening, Sept. 21.
According to a press release, Salisbury resident Melissa John Guisti will be one of the three contestants on tonight's episode of the Emmy award-winning show which is currently in its 38th syndicated season.
Guisti works as a corporate attorney and will appear on tonight's episode which airs in the local region on WBZ TV at 7:30 p.m.
