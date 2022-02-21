SALISBURY — The town has begun zeroing in on what its new Partridge Brook Park skate park will look like and is looking for some helpful comments along the way.
The state awarded Salisbury a Parkland Acquisition and Renovations for Communities grant of $400,000 last fall to begin work on Phase 2 of the Partridge Brook Park project.
Phase 1 of the Partridge Brook Park project saw the construction of playing fields and a concession stand and was completed, thanks in part to another PARC grant for $400,000 six years ago.
Town Meeting voters approved $265,000 last fall to match the state’s most recent $400,000 PARC grant in October. Planning for Phase 2 of the Partridge Brook Park project is now underway.
Phase 2 would see the construction or completion of an additional utility playing field and enhanced handicapped accessibility to the playground, as well as the design and addition of a new skate park.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson said many residents have been excited about finishing the playing fields while an equal number of people want to see a new skate park built.
Former resident Austin Stevens, 25, used to skateboard in town while he was growing up but said the offerings weren’t optional in Salisbury.
“The current skate park is fun but it’s in rough shape,” Stevens said. “A lot of the times we would go to either Newburyport or at an indoor park which is no longer around up in Rye, New Hampshire.”
Stevens and his friend Keenan Kealey reached out to the town about their concerns roughly six years ago.
“We pitched the idea of getting a new skate park in the town of Salisbury,” Stevens said. “They turned out to be pretty onboard with the idea. They were pretty happy about it. Basically, we have just been trying to get the money for it ever since.”
Although the first phase of the Partridge Brook Park project would not be able to accommodate a new skate park at the time, a potential second phase would. The town recently hired Arizona-based Pillar Design to come up with four skate park scenarios that were presented to the public at a virtual meeting Tuesday.
“Pillar is specifically skate park oriented,” Pearson said. “So this meeting specifically discussed the designs for the skate park.”
Pillar presented four design concepts during the meeting, which have now been whittled to two, according to Pearson.
“We really had a good discussion about what would and wouldn’t work,” Pearson said. “We also talked what was already in the area. Then, we narrowed it down and are sending these out to the general public to get some more opinions. Then, we will probably end up with some type of hybrid between the two designs that are there. That way, we can finally design it.”
In addition to the two pictured designs for the skate park proposal, the designs can be found online at www.instagram.com/salisburyskateparkma so people with an Instagram account can weigh in on them as well. Stevens asked that people go to the Instagram page, like a post or two and share their feedback.
“I’d say that both designs look like a lot of fun and there’s been a flood of people commenting about their feelings, thoughts and preferences on the Instagram page,” Stevens said. “So we are trying to base where we go on public opinion. We want to make as many people as we can happy about what we are trying to do here.”
Stevens added that he would like to see a park that provides a lot of flow.
“That way, you can basically start in one area and kind of go and make your way around the whole park, hitting different features as you go,” Stevens said. “But things are really moving along and it is exciting to see. The town has been extremely, extremely open to the idea and very helpful along every step of the way.”
Once the design work is completed, the town will begin the engineering for the project before the end of the fiscal year in June.
“That way, we can start construction on the different aspects of the project on July 1,” Pearson said. “Our plan is to build the playground separately because everything there is really ready to go. We would probably do that in July or August. We also want to do that as a community build. Then, we are going to put the rest of it out to bid in terms of the site work, the playground construction and all of that as well.”
Pearson added that she would also like to bring the designs over to students at nearby Salisbury Elementary School.
“Hopefully, we can get them to become more involved,” Pearson said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.