SALISBURY — Residents unhappy with the current shape of Cable Avenue will need to wait until at least next year to see any serious improvement.
The town has set aside roughly $1 million to perform significant roadwork on Blacksnake Road, Pike Street, Collins Street, Longmeadow Drive, Ferry Road and Glenwood Road this year.
According to Town Manager Neil Harrington, the six roads in line for repair are the town’s worst and he intends to address more streets as soon as he can.
Gary Bistany has lived on Cable Avenue for the past 20 years and said his road has been a work in progress ever since he moved in.
“You’re going to bust your car up if you come down my street. It’s like going on some sort of amusement park ride, but with potholes,” Bistany said.
The single father of two boys went on to say that the town recently patched a pothole in front of his home. But he has also seen plenty of damage done to his vehicles over the years.
“I’ve busted up ball joints, bent struts,” he said. “The town’s really never done anything serious about it and I would say it has gotten worse over the past 14 years.”
Cable Avenue residents typically drive around their street to get home, according to Bistany, who added nearby Railroad Avenue “ain’t much better.”
Although he was happy to hear the town will be repaving its six worst streets, Bistany said he would like to know when Cable Avenue is due for repair as well.
“We all pay taxes down here but it seems like the town just neglects this end of the neighborhood,” he said.
Fiona McClelland is an 18-year resident of Cable Avenue. She complimented the town on the progress it has made on its infrastructure over the years, but she also said in a text message that “you could lose your dentures“ while driving on Cable Avenue.
“Salisbury has made so many improvements to the town and we would like to be a part of it,” she said.
Harrington said in an email that the town is “well aware of the condition of Cable Avenue” but Salisbury has several streets that need significant upgrades.
“Our goal for this year is to repave as many streets as we can with the funding we have available,” Harrington said.
Cable Avenue is only one of three long streets, including Railroad Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, that are in tough shape on the south end of the beach, according to Harrington, who added that the length of the streets adds to the potential expense of the work.
“The short answer is that the people complaining about Cable Ave., are not wrong about the condition of the street; however, I only have so much money to work with, and I just can’t do every street in town that is in tough shape in one year,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
