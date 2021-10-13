NEWBURYPORT — The Salvation Army of Newburyport hosts a flea market Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than a dozen tables already reserved for sellers.
The flea market, which will be in the gym, is expected to include new and old items. Shoppers and sellers should enter the gym from The Salvation Army parking lot at 40 Water St.
Table rentals are $20 each and benefit The Salvation Army's programs. To reserve a table, call 978-465-0883.
A second flea market will be held Nov. 20.
