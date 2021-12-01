MERRIMAC — One of the town’s most cherished traditions makes its return this weekend when the Merrimac Santa Parade winds its way from the Sweetsir Elementary School to the Donaghue Elementary Sunday afternoon.
Tom Jordan is a member of the Santa Parade Committee and said that last year’s parade was canceled by the pandemic but weather forecasts look good to bring it back on Sunday.
“We’ve been hearing a lot of people asking us if the parade is on. Well, yes it is,” Jordan said. “We’re excited to do it and a lot of the townspeople are looking forward to it.”
The 2021 Santa Parade will form at Sweetsir Elementary and start at the intersection of Church and Nicholls Street, at 1 p.m.
The parade will proceed down Church Street to Merrimack Square, then on to West Main Street and Union Street and will end up at the Donaghue Elementary.
Fire trucks from surrounding towns will announce the parade’s arrival and will be followed by the Georgetown High School, Londonderry High School and Pentucket Regional High School marching bands and a collection of antique cars.
The Sons of Italy will also be marching in this weekend’s parade, along with Middlesex 4-H Fife and Drums; Clan MacPherson Pipes and Drums; the Essex County Color Guard; and the Aleppo Shriners of Wilmington.
The parade will also see entries from the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School; Amesbury Towing; Patriot Raiders of America; Ocasio’s True Martial Arts; and local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.
According to Jordan, the Santa Parade Committee works year-round to pull off the annual event, but the work does not get heavy until November.
“People usually start asking us about it in November, because they want to plan their house parties around it,” Jordan said. “Trust me, there are a lot of them.”
According to Jordan, the parade started in 1949. A Santa Claus sleigh with Masonite reindeer was added to the parade sometime between 1952 and 1953.
Although the parade was discontinued for lack of funds in 1971, it was revived in 1984, thanks to the work of the Santa Parade Committee which raises roughly $20,000 a year to host the annual event.
“We’ve canceled the parade four times since 1984,” Jordan said. “Three times was for rain or snow and one was for COVID.”
Jordan added that parade donations can be sent to the Merrimac Santa Parade Committee at PO Box 131, Merrimac, MA, 01860.
“The committee is always looking for new members,” Jordan said. “If you would like to join, drop us a note.”
According to Jordan, the parade still welcomes late entries all the way up until 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“Just show up at the Sweetsir School for the check-in,” Jordan said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
