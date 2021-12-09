WEST NEWBURY — Santa Claus is coming back to town Christmas Eve to delight true believers and once again collect donations from the community for families in need.
With help from the West Newbury Fire Company, St. Nick’s elves will pick up canned goods and other nonperishable items left outside in a visible location along Santa’s route.
Escorted in a fire truck with lights blazing and sirens blaring, the Jolly Old Elf will leave the Central Station at 3 p.m. and continue on the following route:
Left onto Main Street, right onto Pleasant Street; down Pleasant Street and around River Meadow Drive; back to Main Street; right turn onto Main Street; stop at Barberry Lane; continue on Main Street to Farm Lane; right turn onto Farm Lane and down to Rivercrest Drive; left on Rivercrest to end and turn around.
Head back to Main Street; left on Main Street to Crane Neck Street; turn right on Robin Road to Hilltop Circle; right turn onto Hilltop Circle, around Hilltop to Woodcrest Drive; from Woodcrest Drive back to Crane Neck Street; turn right on Crane Neck Street to Georgetown Road; left on Georgetown Road; turn onto Meetinghouse Hill Road to Bachelor Street; left on Bachelor Street to Middle Street; turn right to Ash Street and back to Maple Street; turn right onto Main Street and left on Church Street; down Church Street; up Prospect Street; then back to Central Station.
Leave Central Station, heading right on Main Street to Albion Lane; left up Albion Lane to Bridge Street; turn right on Bridge Street; right onto River Road to Cortland Lane, then up Cortland and back to Coffin Street; right onto Main Street to the Training Field; then back on Main Street to Way to the River to Hanover Lane, then turn around and back to Main Street; right onto Moody Lane; right on Ridgeway Circle and then back to Main Street.
Left turn to Norino Drive and then back to Main Street; right turn to Felton Lane; left on Main Street to Garden Street. Stop at Garden Street fire station; continue on Garden Street to Middle Street; down Middle Street to the top of Archaleas Hill Road and then back down to Middle Street; Right to Stewart Street to Donovan Drive and then back to Central Station.
Check for regular updates on the annual ride through town via Twitter @WestNewburyFD.
