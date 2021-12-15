NEWBURYPORT — Santa Claus will visit the city Dec. 22 to greet people atop the Fire Department’s Ladder 1.
Santa will leave Fire Department headquarters at 4:30 p.m. and will travel around Newburyport.
There will be times when the parade will have walkers and move at a slow pace, but there will also be segments when Santa and his elves will be riding in vehicles at a faster pace.
This is to maintain the tradition of the parade and add more streets to the route to give more opportunities to see Santa. His visit will be hosted by the Police and Fire departments.
The route will be as follows: W=Walking; R=Riding.
W: Fire headquarters to State Street, State to High to Marlboro streets, Marlboro to Water streets.
R: Water Street to Plum Island Point, Plum Island Point to Water to Bromfield Street, Bromfield to High to Federal streets.
W: Federal to Water streets to Market Square, stopover at Market Square. Market Square to State to High streets.
R: High to Kent to Merrimac streets, Merrimac to Woodland to High streets, High to Forrester to Merrimac streets.
W: Merrimac to Jefferson to High streets, High Street to Three Roads.
R: Ferry Street to Daniel Lucy Way.
W: Daniel Lucy Way to Storey Avenue to Philips Drive, Philips Drive to Storey Avenue.
R: Storey Avenue to Turkey Hill Road to Longfellow Drive, Longfellow Drive to Turkey Hill Road to Hale Street, Hale Street to Lavalley Lane to Frances Drive to Goldsmith Drive, Goldsmith Drive to Turkey Hill Road to Crow Lane, Crow Lane to Virginia Lane to Station 2, stopover at Station 2.
R: Storey Avenue to Russell Terrace.
W: Russell Terrace to Oleo Woods.
R: Oleo Woods to Storey Avenue to Woodman Way, Woodman Way to Clipper Way to Low Street, Low Street back to Fire Department headquarters.
