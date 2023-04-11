NEWBURYPORT — Jack Santos, board chairman of the Custom House Maritime Museum, will talk about the city’s clock towers April 19 at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
Santos will speak from noon to 1 p.m. in a talk hosted by the Greater Newburyport Village as part of its Village Talk Series.
“It’s entirely possible that Newburyport has the world’s record for the greatest number of tower and street clocks in a 1-mile radius,” Santos said in a news release.
Santos, a retired software engineer and information technology industry leader, noticed a few years ago that the clock tower in his South End neighborhood had been out of service for several years.
After receiving permission to investigate the nearly 150-year-old timepiece, he spent four months researching tower clock mechanisms and restored the clock to perfect working order. He will present photos, animation and videos to show his work.
This talk is free and a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging. Call the Senior/Community Center at 978-462-0430 a week in advance to reserve a lunch.
Village Talks are offered by the Greater Newburyport Village for the enrichment of the community. The talks are presented the third Wednesday of the month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
