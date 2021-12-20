NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee introduced a resolution Monday advocating for safe storage of firearms in the community in response to a recent TikTok trend threatening gun violence across the U.S.
Though federal officials said the threats were not credible, a wave of videos circulating on TikTok last week alarmed officials at schools around the country, leading some to bolster their law enforcement presence and others to shut down for a day.
At least one parent emailed the Newburyport School Committee, calling for some type of action due to the anxiety that the viral threats caused the individual's child.
Policy subcommittee Chair Sheila Spalding introduced the resolution, which took inspiration and borrowed language from a similar resolution adopted by the school board in Clark County, Nevada, notifying the community of the importance of safe firearms storage.
The resolution "directs the superintendent to create an appropriate letter to parents and guardians that explains the importance of secure gun storage and the legal obligations to protect minors from accessing irresponsibly stored guns."
The letter will be included in annual registration materials at each district school and require a signature to acknowledge secure gun storage responsibilities, Spalding explained.
The resolution dictates that "the School Committee and the superintendent will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies, health agencies and nonprofits to collaborate and increase efforts to inform district parents of their obligations regarding secure storage of firearms in their homes."
"I thought — all of us thought, I think — that this is a good way to help address the mental health of our students," Spalding said. "It's free and it's just saying that we support sensible gun storage. It doesn't ask much from the district. It will be another paper to include in the registration process, and it helps protect our children."
The Plymouth School Committee has a similar resolution, Vice Chair Brian Callahan said. He has already reached out to the chair to learn more about how Plymouth drafted its resolution and sought to implement the measure.
Also during the School Committee meeting Monday, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said the district has had 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Dec. 1 — nine of which involved staff members and 30 of which involved students. A total of 151 students have been quarantined since the beginning of the month.
There are 19 active cases in the district — six staff members and 13 students.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has held off on making a decision about a statewide mask mandate for schools.
The current restrictions remain in effect until at least Jan. 15, but Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recently told superintendents that medical officials need more time to learn about the omicron variant before making a decision. Districts can expect a decision and guidance in early January, Gallagher said.
There are also no plans for the state to close schools and return to remote learning. State and federal officials have made it clear they want schools to remain open, Gallagher said.
In Newburyport, 79% of students at Newburyport High School are fully vaccinated. At least 25 of those students have received booster shots, he said. At Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, 46% of students are vaccinated; 47% are vaccinated at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School; and 65% are vaccinated at Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
"We continue to encourage boosters for staff and students that are 16-plus and we encourage vaccinations for students ages 5 and older," Gallagher said, noting that people may use https://vaxfinder.mass.gov to find local vaccination clinics and the district hopes to offer another booster clinic soon.
He added that the omicron variant is "extremely transmittable, particularly in households." He said common symptoms reported with this variant are a cough, fatigue and congestion.
The School Committee is set to see several changes in January as Mayor Donna Holaday leaves office, and her role as chair, after 12 years. Mayor-elect Sean Reardon will shift from his current role as a School Committee member to chair of the committee.
Monday marked the last meeting for Steven Cole, who has served on the committee for 17 years, and David Hochheiser, who has served for six years. Sarah Hall and Juliet Walker will soon join the committee.
When Reardon is sworn in as mayor Jan. 3, thus vacating his committee seat, the city will have 30 days to hold a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council at which to fill the vacancy, per the city charter. The person who is chosen would serve the two remaining years of the term.
