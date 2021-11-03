NEWBURYPORT — With children ages 5 and older now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the school district plans to host the first of two free vaccination clinics this month on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for children ages 5 to 11.
The vaccine has already been authorized for emergency use for those ages 12 to 15, and received full approval from the FDA for those 16 and older.
The Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, which have each been authorized for emergency use for those 18 and older, will also be available for children 5 and older.
Booster doses of all three vaccines will be available.
Learn more about booster shots at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
A second-dose clinic will take place Nov. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. Both clinics will be at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, 70 Low St.
Register for the clinic at https://newburyport-119.youcanbook.me/ Walk-ins are also welcome.
Lauren McDonald, district director of health services, provided a COVID-19 update at the School Committee meeting Monday, saying that the school district’s mitigation strategies, including indoor masking, are working to prevent spread within the schools.
The district is offering two state testing programs this year, symptomatic testing and “test and stay.”
If a student has mild symptoms while at school, the individual can receive the BinaxNOW rapid antigen test. If the test is negative, the student can stay in school, rather than being sent home.
The test and stay program allows students who are identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to remain in school, so long as they participate in testing for at least five days and monitor any onset of symptoms following exposure.
Last year, students had to quarantine if they were identified as a close contact. This allows them to stay in school with negative COVID-19 tests.
“We’ve really saved over 500 days of school when I looked at the numbers of kids who have been in the test and stay program and the symptomatic program, so far,” McDonald said, noting that the testing programs and masking have helped stop the spread during the first two months of school.
The district nurse leader said the COVID-19 vaccination is the No. 1 effort people can make to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
“The vaccine is safe,” McDonald said. “Millions of people in the United States have received the COVID vaccine and they’re receiving it under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.”
She encouraged anyone feeling hesitant about the vaccine to review documents posted on the school website, providing further information about the process behind the vaccine, efficacy rates, etc.
Learn more at https://www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/Health-Services/index.html.
“Getting the vaccine, even for people who have already recovered from COVID-19, strengthens your immune system,” McDonald said, explaining that natural immunity after having had the disease is not the same.
She said the vaccine provides a more targeted response in the immune system, helping lessen the severity of the disease and prevent hospitalization.
“We know that unvaccinated people have a 6.1x greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and an 11.3x greater risk of dying from COVID, compared to our fully vaccinated individuals,” McDonald said.
At Newburyport High School, 77% of students are fully vaccinated, meaning it has been at least two weeks since they received a second dose, she said.
McDonald said about 45% of Nock Middle School students are fully vaccinated, but that percentage is off because it includes sixth-graders who may have only been eligible as of Friday.
Of the district’s staff members, 97% have reported being fully vaccinated, she said.
