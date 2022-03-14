NEWBURYPORT — Lori Alhadeff, Lori Kitaygorodsky and Alexa Kitaygorodsky will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday to discuss the nonprofit organization Make Our Schools Safe.
MOSS was founded by Lori and Ilan Alhadeff, who lost their 14-year old daughter, Alyssa, in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Alhadeff about MOSS’ mission to protect students, teachers and staff by creating a culture of safety and vigilance in schools.
Foremost among MOSS’ objectives is advocating for state and federal passage of Alyssa’s Law, which calls for the installation in classrooms of silent panic alarms directly linked to law enforcement so in case of any emergency they will arrive on the scene as quickly as possible. In emergencies, Alhadeff has pointed out, “Time equals life.”
Lori Kitaygorodsky, MOSS communications director, will talk about the network of Make Our Schools Safe Clubs being forged nationally, including at Wellesley High School. These clubs are comprised of motivated, school safety-minded students.
Alexa Kitaygorodsky, her daughter, is a college student in Florida and survivor of the Parkland shooting. She will talk about her visits to high school assemblies to speak on behalf of MOSS.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube at NCMHub.org.
After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.” The show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
