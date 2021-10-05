AMESBURY — Amesbury High School students and staff may be able to remove their face masks after confirming their vaccination status with the school district in a proposed online survey.
State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has mandated that all public school students, staff and visitors wear face coverings until at least Nov. 1.
But Riley has said, however, that a district could eliminate its face covering mandate if a public school building reaches an 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate among students and staff.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee at its meeting Monday night that the high school's administrative staff has told her the building has a vaccination rate of roughly 71% among its students and a much higher percentage among its staff.
McAndrews added that high school Principal Danielle Ricci is creating an online form that would give parents a chance to prove their child has been vaccinated.
"You could give us your vaccination card or you could show us your vaccination card," McAndrews said. "You can make a copy of it, you can do a digital picture of the vaccination card or you can go into the (online) Massachusetts Immunization Information System."
McAndrews said she plans to gather vaccination information solely from the high school.
Amesbury Innovation High School has a low vaccination rate and would not be part of the survey, she said.
The school, however, will host a vaccination clinic Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., she said.
"Obviously, we are not looking at the middle or elementary schools at this point because they don't have that option to be vaccinated," McAndrews said. "But we will test out the system with the high school kids."
School Committee member Abigail Jurist Levy asked McAndrews if the district granted any vaccination exemptions to students.
"I have not granted any and I have not been aware of any that the principals have granted," McAndrews said. "But obviously, we would follow the process of the medical or religious exemption and have those meetings to confirm."
Student advisory council representative Anna Bailey said many fellow students have noted that school buildings are the only places where they have to wear masks.
"You go to work, you don't wear one. You go to a restaurant, you don't wear it," Bailey said. "It is a little different."
McAndrews agreed with Bailey.
"People don't always respond to surveys, but perhaps they will with this particular goal in mind," McAndrews said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.