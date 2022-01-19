BOSTON — Schools will report positive cases to state education officials as part of their regular weekly COVID-19 reporting.
The expanded testing is part of Gov. Charlie Baker administration’s plans to distribute 26 million rapid antigen tests over the next three months under a contract with a manufacturing company.
The testing push comes amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations following the holiday break, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Public schools, many of which have been conducting pool testing, have reported a record number of infections among students and staff returning from break.
The state’s latest data shows 48,414 positive COVID-19 cases were reported among students and staff in schools during the week of Jan. 6-12.
Last month, the Baker administration distributed 2.1 million rapid at-home tests across the state to 102 hardest-hit communities, including Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Rockport and Salem. The state has also negotiated with drug manufacturers to provide discounted rapid tests to other communities.
At least five state-run COVID-19 testing facilities, including one in Lynn, have been set up to help deal with the increased demand.
The Baker administration has extended a mask requirement for public schools through February and imposed restrictions on hospitals to help them deal with the dual challenges of a flood of COVID-19 patients and chronic staffing shortages.
But Baker has resisted calls from teachers unions and some lawmakers to allow school districts to go back to remote learning. Under the state’s current rules, schools cannot count remote learning days toward the required 180 days a year of in-class instruction.
Baker said data from more than a year of pool testing in about 2,000 school districts “shows that school is an extremely safe place for educators and kids.”
He said roughly 99% of more than 500,000 “test and stay” tests conducted in schools to date have come back negative.
“Clearly, in-school spread is extremely rare and as we all know, young people are at a much lower risk for getting COVID,” Baker said Tuesday. “Even among a population that is getting tested more often than any other group of people, schools continue to see very small numbers of cases by comparison.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
