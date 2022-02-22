NEWBURY — If all goes as planned, a new natural science building for The Governor’s Academy should open its doors to students within two years.
At a meeting last week, the Planning Board signed off on a draft decision for the 6,800-square-foot Parker River Environmental Studies Center, which will include two classrooms and a wet lab, where the focus would be on science study using biological matter, chemicals and liquids.
The new science building would include a workshop, with access to collection stations, a greenhouse, a boat dock abutting the Parker River, and a raised boardwalk in the marshes.
Site plan review approval for the center was initially granted in 2018 and extended in June. A subsequent desire to add a seasonal dock that abuts the Parker River, along with some other minor modifications to the project, led to a second public hearing that opened in January.
Changes to the building footprint, height, decking and materials were considered as was a proposal to replace more than 1,040 feet of stone dust pathways and retaining walls with a 600-foot, handicapped-accessible, raised timber walkway with very limited walls leading from the building to a framed aluminum dock that aligns with the river.
The boardwalk is intended to maintain an elevation of approximately 2 feet above grade for its entire run.
The amendments preserve many more significantly sized trees than the original plan. The roofline was engineered down from 20 to 13 feet, and according to Joe Serwatka, a consultant for the project, the landscape improvements would reduce the impervious area and associated runoff while enhancing the approach to the new science center.
Lighting for the project is confined to the walkway and building, and should not affect surrounding properties or abutters. All lighting for the center would be dark-sky compliant.
Although the applicant anticipated only hammering would be required for ledge removal on the site, some blasting may still be required, said Tom Woodruff, the academy’s facilities director.
“I think it seems very comprehensive. I’m good with it,” said Larry Murphy, vice chair for the Planning Board.
“The community is looking forward to it,” Chair Peter Paicos told Woodruff at the end of the meeting.
In other business, board members agreed to change how staff create meeting minutes, making them more of a summary without in-depth details.
“Simplify it and eliminate stress on staff doing the detailed version,” said Woody Knight, and his colleagues agreed.
“The board’s minutes historically have been very detailed — much more than is required,” explained Town Planner Martha Taylor after the meeting. “That has bogged us down a bit — especially with all the public hearings — so the members discussed revising our standard to be less ‘transcript like,’ but still containing all the required information.”
A hearing on an application for a special permit for a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic installation at the town landfill at 75 Boston Road was continued with no discussion until March 2. A public hearing on a proposed amendment to the zoning bylaws will open that same evening. The zoning amendment proposes to delete a section in the bylaw called “Wireless Communications Overlay District” and replace it with a new section titled “Wireless Communications Facilities” with revised and new provisions regarding wireless communications towers, wireless communications facilities, small wireless facilities, modifications and eligible facilities, permitting and definitions. View the proposed amendment during regular business hours in the town clerk’s office or planning office, 12 Kent Way, Newbury.
Or, visit the Planning Board page at www.townofnewbury.org. For more information or to request a digital or hard copy of the proposed amendments, contact the planning office at 978-465-0862, ext. 312, or email planningboard@townofnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.