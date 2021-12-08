NEWBURYPORT — Scouts in Newburyport Boy Scouts Troop 251 went to work sorting all of the food residents donated Saturday to The Salvation Army on Fair Street. Youth and parent volunteers met the Newburyport Police Department and Fire Department to receive food and toys donated during the city’s Fill-a-Cruiser Food Drive and Fill-a-Truck Toy Drive.
Greater Newburyport residents donated more than 1,000 food items, toiletries and household items for people in need during this holiday season. The Scouts and their families unpacked bags and boxes in under two hours, while other Salvation Army volunteers set up a holiday scene for picture-taking on Sunday with Santa Claus.
