WEST NEWBURY — Local police earlier this week issued an arrest warrant for a Seabrook contractor already facing several larceny charges after pocketing $4,500 from a local man and not doing the work.
Robert Merrill, owner of RJM Contractors, is facing additional larceny charges in Newburyport, Amesbury and Haverhill, and is on the loose after failing to appear in Newburyport District Court early last month.
Local police issued the warrant on a charge of larceny over $1,200 soon after the victim contacted them, according to Officer Richard Parenteau.
The victim told a Daily News reporter that he hired Merrill back in September to replace his front steps and build a new patio and walkway. He gave Merrill a check for $2,250 but wrote the wrong date on it. He then gave Merrill another check for $2,250 with the correct date. But according to the homeowner, Merrill deposited both checks and failed to show up.
Merrill told the homeowner he would start work within a month but after hearing nothing by Nov. 30, he texted Merrill asking for an update. Merrill told him he was in the hospital and very ill. He assured the homeowner he would get to work soon. But when the homeowner read news reports about Merrill’s pending larceny charges, he contacted the contractor again asking for more assurance. Hearing nothing, the homeowner went to police to file a complaint, he said.
Asked how he heard of RJM Contractors, the homeowner said he spotted a post on a West Newbury Facebook group. Around the same time, he noticed Merrill had posted snow removal services on the same page.
Merrill, 31, already has a warrant for his arrest after defaulting on numerous court cases related to the Newburyport charge and larceny charges recently filed by Amesbury and Haverhill police.
He was initially summonsed on Oct. 26 on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses after police say he pocketed a $4,650 deposit given to him in August by the Newburyport homeowner for work on his property and not returning the deposit when the owner changed his mind as allowed by their contract, according to court records.
Last week, Merrill’s wife, Ashley Perkins, was arraigned on an intimidation of a witness charge after police say she asked the Newburyport victim to drop a larceny charge against her husband in exchange for $4,500,
According to Amesbury police, Merrill stole $6,600 from a local couple who hired him to build a patio and a deck in a similar manner. The alleged victim related to the Haverhill charge told a Daily News reporter that Merrill took $5,000 from him when Merrill agreed to build patios for him and his brother over the summer but never did the work.
Last week an Essex County prosecutor told District Court Judge Peter Doyle that Merrill had recently been in contact with officials telling them he had contracted COVID-19 and was in quarantine. Merrill is in danger of losing the $9,600 bail he posted following his arraignment on the Amesbury charges. A bail revocation hearing is scheduled for March but that could change if and when Merrill turns himself in to police.
RJM Construction, founded in 2008, specializes in the installation of paver stones and retaining walls among other work, according to the company’s website.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.