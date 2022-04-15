SEABROOK — Employees from Advantage Truck Group delivered cases of baked beans and applesauce to Rockingham Community Action in Seabrook.
The April 15 donation was made through "Haulin’ 4 Hunger," a program ATG launched ten years ago in Shrewsbury to provide fresh meals to those in need during the holiday season. The program was expanded to include donations of non-perishable food to help meet ongoing needs in communities near its other dealer locations, including in Seabrook where ATG is located at 27 Stard Road.
The company's donation comes at a time when food prices are rising alongside inflation, putting a strain on both local hunger relief organizations and the people they serve. Rockingham Community Action relies on donations to help support its food assistance to individuals and families, making bulk donations of staples like baked beans and applesauce especially important.
This month, ATG is donating non-perishable food to six pantries across three states through Haulin’ 4 Hunger, including pantries near its dealerships in Raynham and Westfield; Lebanon and Manchester, New Hampshire; and Westminster, Vermont.
The Rockingham Community Action food pantry is at 146 Lafayette Road, Seabrook.
