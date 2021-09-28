SEABROOK — Several people were displaced and numerous pets saved after a fire in a Rockingham Village apartment Monday threatened to spread to other apartments within the Cimmaron Drive complex.
No one was injured and three cats, two dogs and a ferret were rescued. At least a dog and a cat remained missing, officials said.
Seabrook Fire Chief William Edwards said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to open windows to vent the smoke. No one was home at the time and what caused the fire remains under investigation. A “third party” person was the first to alert fire officials, Edwards added.
The fire caused a large portion of adjacent Batchelder Road to be closed for more than 90 minutes near Mister McGrath’s restaurant and Route 107.
As several residents sat on large rocks or simply walked around until they were given more information, a few were frantically looking for missing pets.
One man walked up to a reporter asking if he had seen his missing Chihuahua. Another pet owner received good news when Seabrook Animal Control Officer Jeffrey Baillargeon handed her her cat, Spiro.
Assisting local firefighters were crews from Salisbury, Amesbury and Hampton and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, along with an ambulance crew from North Hampton, New Hampshire.
Firefighters from Newburyport and Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, covered the Seabrook station, according to Edwards.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
