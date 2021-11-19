SALISBURY — A holiday wonderland by the sea will make its return to the Blue Ocean Event Center when the ninth annual SeaFestival of Trees opens to the public Saturday. Newburyport Bank is presenting the SeaFestival of Trees, and the proceeds will support Salisbury Beach Partnership’s effort to return the historic Flying Horses Carousel to the Broadway Mall.
Prior SeaFestivals have welcomed roughly 200,000 people to town and resulted in more than $500,000 in donations.
The family-friendly event also includes a giant gingerbread house (which was lighted Thursday night), an indoor skating rink, and a new carousel-themed room with a dozen of the historic carousel animals on display.
The SeaFestival of Trees will run for the next three weekends through Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 and under. They can be purchased at the Blue Ocean Event Center lobby box office on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will feature more than 80 Christmas trees donated by local businesses and families. The trees are adorned with festive and creative holiday décor, and each often includes gifts valued at more than $1,000. Participants can enter their tickets in a raffle for each tree to potentially take home.
The trees will be lighted during the Spirits of Christmas Gala on Friday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The annual tree raffle will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Kathy Aiello, director of the SeaFestival of Trees, said in a press release that the event will help bring a treasured tradition back to Salisbury Beach.
“The sky is the limit when it comes to tree donors evolving their imagination to design a unique holiday masterpiece, and visitors get to reap the benefits of a joyful seasonal experience while supporting a great cause,” Aiello said.
The SeaFestival of Trees also promises the return of the indoor, synthetic skating rink, and visits from Santa Claus, Elsa the Snow Queen and The Grinch.
For more information: www.seafestivaloftrees.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.