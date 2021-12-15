AMESBURY — Normally, December is a busy time of year for the North Pole, but on Thursday, winter’s most recognizable faces are taking a road trip to get some local shopping done.
“I suspect they’ll be on the hunt for items that Santa’s elves just can’t make themselves,” Judy Dodier of Stone Ridge Properties said in a press release.
Dodier, a member of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, teamed up with other chamber members to organize Seasonal Sightings, where several residents and business owners are dressing up in holiday-themed costumes. T
he costumed group will then separate and visit downtown Amesbury businesses on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. while store owners stay open late.
“It’s a family friendly way to support many of our retailers,” said Brenda Stratis of Shea Concrete Products. “With shops staying open later, and many offering their own special promotions or attractions, we thought this would be a fun way to further support the energy of the season.”
Stratis, also a member of the Amesbury chamber’s board of directors, will be downtown Thursday with her sister, though she hinted the public may confuse them for a pair of more famous sisters who enjoy the cold.
Members of the staff from Institution for Savings and Coco, Early & Associates will also be dressed up, with additional costumes provided by Newburyport Bank.
Dodier will don her outfit as Mrs. Claus.
“Mrs. Claus is definitely coming to town,” said Dodier, who was most recently dressed up for the holiday parade and tree lighting.
And what about Santa?
“We talked my husband into it,” said Stratis, whose husband, Greg, is president of Shea Concrete and is preparing to dress as Santa. “I just hope he can keep up with Mrs. Claus.”
Any member of the public who catches sight of any of these characters on Thursday can snap a selfie with the character.
Selfies posted on Facebook or Instagram that tag the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $50 Amesbury Chamber gift card.
Photos can also be emailed directly to Info@AmesburyChamber.com.
