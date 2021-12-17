AMESBURY - Members of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce teamed up to bring holiday cheer to downtown Thursday night, many wearing costumes and visiting businesses, which were open later for holiday shoppers.
Speaking before the event, Brenda Stratis, a member of the chamber's board of directors, said, "It's a family friendly way to support many of our retailers. With shops staying open later and many offering their own special promotions or attractions, we thought this would be a fun way to further support the energy of the season."
