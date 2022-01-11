Tuesday, January 18th at 7 pm: Secure the Shadow: Victorian Spirit and Post-Mortem Photography (VIRTUAL).
Early photography had a magical quality, even for those who understood the science behind it. For many in the nineteenth century, the relationship between science and the supernatural was unclear. Sympathetic photographers and charlatans set up a brisk business “securing the shadow,” memorializing deceased loved ones or producing images purported to be from beyond the grave.
Join local historian and Museum of Old Newbury Director Bethany Groff Dorau for illustrated exploration of Victorian photography from the moment of death and beyond. This presentation is made possible by a partnership with The Museum of Old Newbury and will take place via Zoom. Register via the Library website https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428 x242.
