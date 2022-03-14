SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen had plenty of concerns about new housing guidelines and grant funding when it got to look at the state's new multi-family zoning requirements Monday night.
The state created legislation last year which will require MBTA and MBTA-adjacent communities to provide zoning that allows for additional, multi-family housing districts in their municipalities.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson gave the Board of Selectmen a presentation on what the state's new requirements could mean for Salisbury in Town Hall on Monday night.
According to Pearson’s presentation, Newburyport, Newbury, Rowley and Haverhill are local commuter rail MBTA communities and their zoning districts must have a capacity for multi-family units equal to 15% of their entire housing stock. The zoning district must also have at least half of its land area within 0.5 miles of a commuter rail station.
Salisbury is not located that distance from a commuter rail station, yet as an MBTA-adjacent community, the town must have the capacity to zone for multi-family units equal to 10% of the community's entire housing stock. The new zoning district should have reasonable access to a transit station.
The state’s guidelines have not yet been completed but, according to Pearson, Salisbury would have a minimum gross density requirement of 15 units of multi-family housing per acre in a new zoned district.
Salisbury has received $575,000 in state housing choice grants for work on Partridge Brook Park, Forest Road and the town's master plan since 2018.
Pearson told the selectmen that communities which do not comply with the new housing legislation will be ineligible for the state housing choice community grant program. The same communities will also be ineligible for MassWorks infrastructure grants and local capital project funding.
Each MBTA and MBTA-adjacent community will need to complete an MBTA community information form which provides basic information about existing zoning. The community information form must be completed by May 2 in order for the town to be eligible for MassWorks and housing choice community grants.
As an MBTA-adjacent community, Salisbury must submit an action plan or request for compliance by Dec. 31, 2024.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told the selectmen that the new regulations treat every Massachusetts community the same, whether they have made an effort to improve their housing situation or not.
He also said a coalition of Merrimack Valley communities are talking about sending a joint letter with their concerns about the new requirements to the state.
"I don't have any problems signing on to that, because I agree with almost everything in it, but we may also want to send our own," Harrington said.
Salisbury has been very aggressive when pursuing state grant funding, according to Harrington, who added "I'd hate to shut the door and say that we want to make ourselves ineligible for any future grants."
Selectman Wilma McDonald wondered how the new regulations can coexist with the state's 40B affordable housing regulations and suggested the town should send some comments to the state.
"We have to zone for it but you know we are a sitting duck for 40Bs," she said.
She also pointed out that more wealthy communities may not need as much grant funding from the state as Salisbury does and would therefore be less interested in fulfilling the new requirements.
"If they have only given us about $575,000, what if we just say, 'no thanks?'" McDonald asked.
Pearson pointed out the state is only requiring the town legalize multi-family zoning but is not demanding that such homes be built.
"This is a zoning mandate, not a production mandate," she said.
To learn more, check out: Massachusetts Multi-Family Zoning Requirement for MBTA Communities website: www.mass.gov/info-details/multi-family-zoning-requirement-for-mbta-communities.
