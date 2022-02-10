BOSTON — The state Senate on Thursday approved a health care cost reduction plan that would cap costs for insulin and require pharmaceutical companies to notify state regulators when a new or expensive drug comes on the market.
The proposal, which passed on a 39 to 1 vote, would set new requirements on the pharmaceutical industry, requires state licensure of pharmacy benefit managers, gives state regulators the authority to examine certain drug costs and creates a commission to study the drug supply chain and patient access.
Proponents said the measure is aimed at reeling in ballooning prescription drug costs that have put the squeeze on low-income and elderly residents.
“Frustration with healthcare costs is as high as it ever has been, particularly with prescription drugs,” Sen. Cindy Friedman, D-Arlington, the bill’s primary sponsor, said in remarks. “We must do something about prescription drug prices.”
The proposal would make pharmacy benefit managers — who act as a middleman between health plans, drug companies and suppliers — subject to state oversight.
Friedman said the drug “brokers” play a “major role” in determining how much consumers pay for prescription drugs but “are highly, highly unregulated.”
It would also create a trust fund to pay for medications for chronic conditions that disproportionately impact low-income communities and communities of color.
Lawmakers adopted several amendments, including one from Sen. Diana Dizoglio, D-Methuen, requiring state regulators to study the cost of epinephrine injection pens for children 18 and under. DiZoglio said prices for the lifesaving drug have skyrocketed and parents and caregivers are struggling to afford the injectors.
“It is critical that epinephrine be made available to children with life-threatening allergies,” DiZoglio said in remarks. “No child should die because the caregiver can’t afford life-saving medication.”
The proposal is backed by a coalition of public health groups including Health Care For All, AARP Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Medical Society, which say it will help improve service and reduce costs for healthcare consumers.
The Massachusetts Prescription Drug Affordability Coalition, which includes those groups, said the proposal will provide “critical progress toward reining in rapidly rising prescription drug costs that are burdening Massachusetts families.”
“It takes a targeted approach to addressing excessive and increasing prescription drug prices and would bring needed financial relief to consumers for certain chronic condition medications, while also maintaining the vital resources needed for investments in innovation,” the group’s statement said.
Overall, health care spending in Massachusetts increased to $64.1 billion in 2019, a 4.3% increase that exceeded a state cost-control target, according to the latest data from the state Center for Health Care Information and Analysis. It was the second consecutive year of above-benchmark health care spending growth.
The report said gross prescription drug spending totaled $10.7 billion in 2019, up 7.2% from the previous year. But when accounting for rebates for prescription drugs, pharmacy spending grew 3% from 2018, to $8.3 billion. That’s just below the state’s 3.15 benchmark for the year.
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, an industry group, criticized the bill and suggested it won’t reduce drug costs for consumers.
“We are disappointed in the Senate’s approach to target pharmaceutical companies, particularly at a time when the industry has been tirelessly dedicated to finding treatments and vaccines for COVID-19,” PhMRA spokeswoman Jasmine Gossett said in a statement. “We agree that too many patients continue to face higher out-of-pocket costs, but this bill will not provide patients immediate relief at the pharmacy counter.”
The group noted the HPC report showing pharmacy spending, factoring in rebates, was one of the only major category under the state’s 2019 cost growth benchmarks.
But lawmakers say the cost of prescription drugs is skyrocketing, as the elderly and others struggle to afford the costs on Medicare and basic health plans.
The cost of life-saving insulin medicines is a major concern, they said, which has risen dramatically in recent years. Lawmakers said they’ve listened to hours of testimony from diabetics who’ve had to skimp on the drug because of costs.
“These costs can reach into the thousands of dollars for many people who have high deductible plans or are underinsured,” Friedman said. “Insulin is as essential to life for a diabetic as water is to all of us, and yet we force these patients to pay exceedingly high amounts to access a drug they simply can’t live without.”
The measure must still be approved by the House of Representatives and survive Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto pen to become law.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
