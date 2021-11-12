BOSTON — The state Senate approved a plan on Wednesday to spend more than $3.82 billion in federal pandemic relief funding and surplus money to provide bonus checks to front-line workers and make investments in health care, housing, workforce development and protecting the environment.
A centerpiece of the relief package calls for spending $500 million on bonus checks for workers who stayed on the job throughout the pandemic.
Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, said the spending bill targets people, businesses and communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is just the first step as we work to make thoughtful investments to support a more equitable commonwealth,” he said in remarks ahead of the vote.
Two weeks ago, the state House of Representatives passed a bill that called for spending more than $3.82 billion in federal relief funding and surplus money to make similar investments in health care, housing and other key priorities.
Similar to the House, senators loaded up the bill with scores of amendments for local pet projects and initiatives that drove up its final price tag.
Senators slogged through more than 700 amendments, many of which were rejected or withdrawn, for several hours before they voted 38-0 to approve the final spending package.
Two North of Boston lawmakers pushed unsuccessfully for more money to plug a deficit in the state’s unemployment trust fund.
Sens. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, each filed amendments seeking to increase the amount of money in the bill to pay down the fund’s deficit from the proposed $500 million to $1 billion.
Business leaders have pushed for more federal relief and surplus money to be devoted to paying down the estimated $7 billion hole in the trust fund.
Tarr said many businesses are struggling to pay increases in unemployment insurance rates for layoffs prompted by government shutdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.
He equated the financial burden of replenishing the trust fund to forcing business owners to take out a mortgage for property they do not own.
“This is an attempt, through the amendment, to channel additional resources to be able to reduce the cost of that mortgage that has been placed on business owners,” Tarr said in remarks from the Senate floor. “It doesn’t make it go away, but it lessens the burden.”
Tarr, the Senate’s GOP minority leader, pointed out that a number of other states have devoted much more in relief money to paying down deficits in funds that pay out jobless benefits.
But the Senate rejected Tarr’s amendment, and DiZoglio withdrew hers before voting to support his proposal.
Rodrigues pointed out the bill included $250 million for workforce development to help business owners employ more workers and ease a hiring crunch.
“I know there’s always a desire and a want for more,” he said during debate on the amendment. “We know that in every line item there’s a demand for more money, more money for food security, more money for housing, for workforce training and climate change. I understand and appreciate that.”
DiZoglio also sought to amend the bill to include $300,000 specifically for projects to fix combined sewer outfalls that spew sewage into the Merrimack River, but the measure was rejected. The bill includes $175 million for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades, including the CSO systems.
Massachusetts has received about $5.3 billion in direct funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden.
Gov. Charlie Baker has been quarreling with legislative leaders over control of the money. He filed legislation in August calling for spending $2.9 billion in ARPA funds on housing, the environment, transportation and other priorities.
Legislative leaders held public hearings on the governor’s proposal but ultimately decided on their own plans.
The Senate bill approved on Wednesday includes $1 billion for the state’s health care systems, $1.7 billion for workforce development, $600 million to expand housing options and $450 million to address climate change adaptation.
Similar to the House plan, the Senate also proposes bonus checks for front-line workers, ranging from $500 to $2,000, depending on income.
The one-time payments would be limited to workers who earned up to 300% of the federal poverty level – or $79,500 for a family of four – and remained on the job during the state of emergency, from March 10 to Dec. 31, 2020.
The bill also includes money for safety-net hospitals, public health systems and mental health services that have struggled to meet increased demand during the pandemic.
Still, scores of nonpandemic related earmarks were added to the bill through the amendment process, including $50,000 for a private youth soccer program in Lawrence, $100,000 for sidewalks in Tewksbury and $8 million to help support Haitians relocated to the state following a major earthquake earlier this year.
House and Senate negotiators must work out differences between the two versions of the spending bill before sending it to Gov. Baker’s desk for consideration.
Both proposals would leave an estimated $2.5 billion in ARPA money and surplus revenues to be used in the future.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
