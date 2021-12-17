NEWBURYPORT — Everyone is invited to wave, cheer and participate in a rolling parade and reception Tuesday afternoon to celebrate Mayor Donna Holaday, who will leave office next month following 12 years of leadership.
City staff coordinated the effort as a way for the public to safely bid farewell to the three-term mayor, amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns for gatherings.
Holaday, who was first elected in 2009 and reelected in 2013 and 2017, announced in January she would not seek another term, saying she had accomplished most of what had been on her list of projects.
On Tuesday, all are invited to take part in the celebratory sendoff.
Anyone interested in joining the car parade can decorate their vehicles with balloons, signs, banners or paint. Drivers are asked to park and wait inside their vehicles at the fire station on Greenleaf Street at 2 p.m.
The car parade begins at 2:30 p.m. with a police cruiser leading the way, followed by fire engines and other vehicles.
City department heads, school leaders, elected officials, members of the business community and residents will be in attendance.
All drivers can expect to be directed out of the fire station designated parking areas to High Street, then onto Green Street before turning onto Pleasant Street to drive by City Hall where the mayor will be standing on the front steps.
Each car will have the chance to pause so that the people inside can wave, shout, honk their horns and offer a kind sendoff to Holaday.
Drivers are asked to remember to stay focused on the vehicle in front of them.
All are welcome to park at the garage or at Green Street parking for free. An informal reception will follow at 3 p.m. in Brown Square with coffee, tea and cider available.
RSVPs are not required, but are helpful for planning purposes. If interested, send an email to mayor@cityofnewburyport.com. On Jan. 3, Sean Reardon will be sworn in to succeed Holaday to become the city’s 67th mayor.
