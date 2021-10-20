NEWBURYPORT — The Council on Aging will host several activities at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
The Newburyport Stamp Club, Chapter 176876 of the American Philatelic Society, meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm at the center.
The club will display the stamp collections of several club members in the main lounge display cases on the first floor of the center. The public is invited to see the displays.
The Greater Newburyport Village will sponsor a talk by Jane Merrow, founder and director of the First Parish Church food pantry, on Wednesday at noon. Merrow will speak about the impact of food insecurity in the community.
Each week, the food pantry delivers food to about 100 people and provides food to another 100 neighbors. In conjunction with this Village Talk, a food drive will be held at the Senior Community Center through Friday.
People should bring food and other needed items to the grocery cart in the lobby during center hours. Natural Grocer President Kathy Rand has loaned the grocery cart to the center for this food collection.
The most-requested donation items include pasta/rice side dishes, hearty soups, heat and serve meals such as beef stew or chili, gluten-free food items, toilet paper, dish soap and personal care items.
The Council on Aging is beginning several new programs in November.
They include party bridge on Nov. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.; tai chi starting Nov. 5 from noon to 1 p.m., and a zentangle art class, an easy and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns known as tangles.
Zentangles starts Nov. 5 from 1 to 2 p.m. with local artist and instructor Joan Hancock. Participants should bring a technical (fine point) pen and a pencil.
Bird tours are offered the first and third Friday of each month. Tours leave the center at 8:30 a.m. and return at 10:30 a.m.
