BYFIELD — After realizing just how many of her tenants lost money or their private information through scams, a local elderly housing property manager knew she had to do something.
Evelyn Noyes, a property manager for Byfield Elderly Housing Inc. and a local real estate agent, said it all started when a prospective tenant told her she wasn’t able to afford where she was living because a scam caused her to lose all of her savings.
This led Noyes to talk to other tenants, many of whom admitted to being scammed and felt shame and embarrassment from the experience.
Noyes alerted the board of directors at Byfield Housing, telling them a “serious discussion was needed on this subject,” she said.
The board agreed and soon contacted former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins Jr. to see if he would speak to seniors about this issue.
On Tuesday, Cousins spoke to a crowd of about 30 people at Quaker Hill in Byfield, according to Noyes.
He discussed the many ways that identity theft can affect a person. Someone can drain another person’s bank account or use someone’s personal information to set up a new identity.
Cousins warned people to say alert and to beware of phone calls, emails and letters asking for personal information.
Audience members shared their own experiences with bogus calls from the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, Amazon, electric companies and cable companies, Noyes said.
Several people experienced what has become known as the “grandchild scheme,” which is when someone calls and claims the person’s grandchild is in trouble and needs money.
Cousins told people to beware of anyone looking over their shoulder at any time or using devices to take photos and record them. He advised them not to share information over the phone while in public.
It’s also smart for people to minimize what they carry around in a purse or wallet, especially the number of credit cards they have on them at one time.
People should also shred documents prior to disposal, particularly those containing any sensitive information.
The audience was reminded to be alert when at the bank, in a medical office or other public spaces. If there are other people in the room, they could overhear any personal information shared.
