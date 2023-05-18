NEWBURYPORT — Federal and state lawmakers are keeping a close eye on hired contractors at the shuttered Seqens pharmaceutical factory as they continue their methodical cleanup of a damaged addition where an explosion killed a man two weeks ago.
A 62-year-old Methuen man died and four other workers were injured when the early morning chemical explosion at 9 Opportunity Way sent a massive vat through the roof of the addition.
The city quickly slapped a cease-and-desist order on the company and two other vats containing potentially hazardous chemicals, such as acetone and isopropyl alcohol, were drained in preparation for the addition's planned demolition.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he took part in a call Monday with the plant manager and a pair of lawyers for Seqens/PCI Synthesis.
"The plant manager there had just started. He had been there two months and then this happened," Reardon said. "They were very careful about what they were saying but they answered all of our questions."
Reardon said he spoke with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., about the situation and has heard from Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Attorney General Andrea Campbell as well.
"They're very concerned about the community and they're also very concerned about the workers," he said. "They've also done their own digging into the company's past."
Seqens/PCI Synthesis has a company investigating what caused the explosion, according to Reardon.
"The building is safe enough for a partial demolition and nobody is working right now," he said. "We asked about their employees and they told us that everyone is still getting paid. We asked them to tell us if that changes so that we can get them assistance through the state. But, as of right now, everyone is still getting paid."
The mayor, however, added that he cannot see the company operating in Newburyport ever again.
"I think we're on a good path right now but I really don't envision them ever opening their doors here," he said. "Somebody had asked me if I could ever see them working here again and I told them, 'If they completely changed what they do.' I certainly don't envision them ever working with the chemicals that they had been working with here."
City Building Commissioner Greg Earls is working with Seqens/PCI Synthesis to prepare for demolition of the damaged addition and walked the site with the company's engineers as well as a demolition and hazardous waste contractor on Wednesday.
"They've been working very methodically and they're under very close supervision," he said. "Hopefully, we can get a better idea of what is actually being planned. I expect to have those reports by the beginning of next week and, if everyone approves, they can start dismantling the building."
The chemicals that remain on-site should be removed soon and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is performing its own investigation, according to Reardon. He said the state fire marshal's office has also opened a case file on the matter.
"They don't typically do that in these situations but it was a chemical fire, so they decided to," the mayor said. "There are a lot of eyes on this, which is good. Hopefully, we'll get some information, whatever that may be, down the road."
Earls said the company's original building is at the front of the property on Opportunity Way. There are two additions in the back where the explosion occurred but no one is working there, he said.
Workers do, however, remain at the company's building on Perry Way that Earls said is known as "the warehouse" and is roughly 100 yards behind the Opportunity Way facility.
"Paperwork is the only thing being done there and there's no mixing of chemicals going on," he said. "The company has been very helpful and very cooperative."
The offices of Warren and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., as well as U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., continue to be in touch with Seqens/PCI Synthesis and the city. State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, are also keeping a close eye on the situation.
A spokesperson for the company said Seqens/PCI is cooperating with city, state and federal officials to clear the way for demolition.
The mayor added that he will continue to keep lines of communication open with state and federal lawmakers.
"It's a safe site right now," he said. "They're not in operation and the investigation is ongoing."
