BYFIELD — The family that owns Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center is closing the business after a terrible tragedy there claimed the life of one of their own in May.
Susan Sforza Nico, 47, who was working as a cashier, was killed when Janet Bach, 70, of Marblehead backed into her May 21 while driving a Honda CRV, police said. Two customers were seriously hurt, including an 8-year-old girl, while two other people received minor injuries.
Sforza Nico leaves behind her husband, Diego, stepchildren Juliana and Vincent, and her two dogs.
Sforza Nico was the youngest of seven children. Her sister Laura Sforza said their parents, Charlie and Joann Sforza, have decided to close Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center.
“The thought of keeping the business open is really too much to handle and this is a decision that we fully support,” Sforza said. “It’s just too much to put on anyone going forward.”
Sforza added that she believes the family will discuss dismantling the greenhouses and selling the equipment, but those decisions will not be made right now.
“We’re not at that point yet,” she said.
Sforza said her family is thankful for the support they have received over the years.
“We really want to thank the community and our customers,” she said.
The family business began as Sforza Farm in West Newbury in the 1960s.
Charlie Sforza would eventually break out on his own and build Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center in the family’s backyard on Chute Road in 1978.
All seven Sforza children would end up working at their parents’ greenhouse at one time or another. Sforza Nico worked as the greenhouse manager for 15 years.
Sforza said she worked side by side with her sister for roughly 10 years.
“We all worked there either in an employee capacity or just during our spare time when extra help was needed,” she said. “We just kind of showed up and started working.”
The family reopened the greenhouse for a week to sell off the plant stock in late May. Many people have made donations to help the Sforzas get through this tough time.
“My parents are elderly and they’ve just lost their income,” Sforza said. “But we didn’t want to do a GoFundMe or anything and people have just been amazing.”
Sforza Nico was married in September. Her family is helping her husband and stepchildren.
“She had just started that part of her life and she had never been married before and never had kids of her own,” Sforza said. “So we are kind of rattling that around now, too. She really got everything in September and now it is gone. There are just so many layers of this. Then, you have the legal part of this, the business and the accident, which was a tragedy that happened on my parents’ property and backyard. That’s a lot to handle emotionally.”
Sforza Nico was a well-known animal lover so the family is accepting donations to the New Hampshire SPCA in her name at https://nhspca.org/donate-today/.
“I know Susan would be incredibly grateful to know that people were supporting that passion,” Sforza said.
Sforza said the family has been living day to day and keeping to themselves.
“We’re a very large family and this is a deep, deep wound. There has been a lot to process,” she said.
Bach, 70, was arraigned on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in Newburyport District Court last week. She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 13.
