NEWBURYPORT — Daniela Morse, executive director of the Merrimac-based Shared Living Collaborative (SLC), will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, May 26.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Morse about the innovative approach she takes to providing services to, and building sustainable communities for, persons living with disabilities.
“We believe everyone, regardless of the challenges encountered, has the right to “live a ‘life like any other’ — a life defined by purpose, contribution, social connections and meaningful employment in harmony with nature and the community,” Morse says.
Morse advocates for moving away from “medicalizing disability,” which emphasizes the use of medications, toward creating opportunities for people with different abilities to develop and utilize their strengths.
To that end, SLC community members grow and sell organic vegetables; operate a carpentry studio that builds beautiful, high-end pieces; offer therapeutic riding, as well as other endeavors.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
