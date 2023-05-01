NEWBURYPORT — Galleries and art shops are easy to come by in the city, boasting local art, crafts, jewelry, clothing and other items. One of the newest, New England Sketch Book, comes with a deep understanding of the ever-unfolding history of New England.
Owner Corey Prince said the idea to open his local art shop and gallery, with the vision to share local art and history, had been on his mind for 10 years.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he really started to push his approach in having a brick-and-mortar location. After emerging from the pandemic and searching for the perfect space for NESB, Prince said it took eight months to find the current spot at 1 Water St.
Finally, NESB opened its doors in November.
“This spot in itself is a perfect showcase, it’s the ‘lead character’ in the NESB story,” he said.
NESB has been working with local residents to learn more about the building, which is the last remaining rigging shop in Newburyport. Originally, there were eight in Ferry Wharf all the way down to the Merrimack River and each spot was a pickup location for supplies for those on boats.
Prince has had a passion for darkroom photography since he was young, specifically wet-plate (or collodion plate) photography that was highly popularized during the 1800s.
“I had my first darkroom by the age of 12, maybe 13. I fell in love, I used to do black-and-white film but I advanced in cameras and everything and advanced in slide work. Once we advanced to digital, which I love, I found wet plate was a wonderful way to get back into the darkroom to utilize a wildly unpredictable canvas for taking photographs,” he said.
Prince added that he thought Newburyport would be a great place to revive and further the process.
He said when he utilizes wet-plate photography, he like to make the outcome of his photo sessions unique.
One example, he said, is how he took a specific type of tin shot and cut it to fit into a turn-of-the-century watch case to create something more innovative and unique. Prince added that unlike others specializing in this type of photography, he does not ask his subjects to dress in historical garb and prefers their modern look in rustic-looking photos.
As a Massachusetts native, Prince has always loved learning about and uncovering history of his family’s roots in the state. He noted that his family has always been committed to New England’s history, too, and his grandfather was a genealogist.
Tracing their lineage back to the 1600s, Prince said he found out that his grandfather 10 generations back was one of Newburyport’s founders.
“We live in a place that has such a rich narrative that there is a wonderful opportunity to create a shop like this and advance that, and it’s as much for the people who live here as the people who don’t,” he added.
Prince added that before NESB opened its doors, he showcased his wet-plate photography at the Newburyport Art Association for the past few years.
Prior to pursuing his own business, Prince had a 20-year career in tech. Before that, he worked for Newbury Comics, where he would assist in opening new locations and training staff.
But he always had the vision of opening his own business rooted in his passions: local art and history.
Putting NESB’s works into three categories, Prince said some are made by artists that incorporate reclaimed items into reimagined works, others take an approach to traditional New England crafts such as woodworking and blacksmithing, while some works are historically inspired items.
Everything NESB uses comes from New England, which Prince said can be difficult.
“We are keeping things we produce in the shop to localized production. It’s not an easy path to find localized production but it was really, really important to represent New England in this way through production and quality,” he said.
NESB was to participate in ArtWalk over the weekend with Brenda Sullivan of the Gravestone Girls of Worcester. Sullivan was to do a live demo from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday of hand-casting images on Colonial tombstones as well as discuss the art and the history of symbols found on New England gravestones.
Adding that he designed the interior of the shop in order for the back to be used as an event and demo space, Prince said throughout the summer there will likely be events with a ceramicist, a woodworker and even an artist who makes works with used lobster fishing rope.
“We are wildly excited to land this concept and this shop here, I couldn’t think of a more appropriate community to launch a brick-and-mortar New England Sketch Book. It is an appreciation of the arts and appreciation of history, the idea of it is there is local support for small business which is one of the wonderful side effects of the shop, when people come in, chatting about these interesting cultural milestones in New England. We are receiving back from our visitors as many shared experiences and stories as we share with them,” he said.
New England Sketch Book is at 1 Water St. in the Ferry Wharf Rear. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To participate in NESB’s mission, or for inquiries, contact it at info@nesketchbook.com or at 978-992-1345.
