AMESBURY — The company building a new elementary school said workers expect to erect the steel frame soon.
CTA Construction Managers is working on Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School, next to Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road.
Ground was broken for the $60.5 million school project over the summer and the Waltham-based company expects to begin work on the frame later this month, according to a CTA press release.
“Over the next few weeks, we expect to perform ongoing earthmoving operations, continue with site utility structures and piping as well as commence installation of the building’s structural steel frame,” CTA project manager Ed Pereira said in the press release.
CTA also said Phase 2 of its work on Cashman is complete. The work included replacing a retaining wall built around the generator, and putting in sidewalks and temporary stairs to provide a safe exit from the school.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in the press release that CTA has made significant progress on the new school, which is on track to be finished by March 2023.
“We have weekly on-site meetings where the superintendent and I receive updates on the construction timeline and our site monitors continue to praise their site management,” Gove said. “I look forward to seeing them continue their work over the winter and getting our students involved as we reach the milestone of ‘topping out,’ (which is) adding the final steel beam to the structure.”
