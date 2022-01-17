“My stepsister texted me around 4 a.m. asking if we were OK. Said there was a fire in Salisbury. Looked out the windows and saw more emergency vehicles than I’ve ever seen in one place. …Thankful no injuries as far as we know.”
— Carrie Averill, who lives on Beach Road near the fire early Monday.
A warming site and temporary shelter has been set up at 43 Lafayette Road in Salisbury due to the massive fire near the beach that destroyed several buildings, including Michael's Oceanfront Motel.
Elizabeth Pettis, director of the Salisbury Council on Aging, is expected to meet with victims of the fire in the next few days to further assist them.
