AMESBURY — A local woman is getting into the holiday season by showing some extra kindness to the people who are extra busy this time of year.
Carol Bartlett, who lives in a five-unit apartment building on Main Street, said she returned home after a long day working as the central office secretary for Amesbury Public Schools last week to find a number of packages waiting in her front lobby.
“The delivery guys keep coming and going because everyone’s getting stuff right now,” Bartlett said. “So I was thinking about how busy they must be right now.”
Bartlett quickly remembered seeing social media posts and photos of people who have been leaving items such as water bottles and face masks for their delivery drivers during the holiday season.
She figured she would drum up some holiday cheer by doing something equally nice for local delivery drivers. She then grabbed a large, wooden box that the Tough Warrior Princesses’ Cake Fairy of Carriagetown had used to deliver some of her baked goodies last year and set about putting together some care packages.
“I did some shopping and got some plastic bags, some water bottles, Christmas-themed face masks and some snacks like chips and candy and peanut butter crackers,” Bartlett said. “It’s just the kind of stuff I would like to have in the middle of the day. I imagine these guys probably don’t even get a chance to breathe.”
Bartlett said she cobbled together roughly eight gift bags that she placed in the box. She wrote a quick note to the delivery drivers, thanking them for all they do, and set gift bags out in her front lobby.
“I thought that people might think I’m weird but I came home the next day and everything was gone,” Bartlett said. “I did more the next day and then they were gone. So I’ve just kept on doing it. I think I’ve done between 23 and 24 bags so far.”
The care packages have been well-received, according to Bartlett.
“I posted some of it on Facebook and someone wrote back that her husband was one of the drivers who got one of my gift bags,” Bartlett said. “He brought it home and her kid immediately stole the Santa Claus mask that was in there.”
Bartlett said making some delivery drivers’ days was a nice way to return the kindness shown to her by The Cake Fairy of Carriagetown last year.
“I just think it’s nice to honor people and let them know that they are important because they are,” Bartlett said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
