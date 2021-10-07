AMESBURY — A group of volunteers will hold a paper-shredding fundraiser Oct. 30 to help residents clear out unwanted, confidential and no-longer-needed documents from their homes and offices.
Those who stop by can watch on an LCD screen as their documents are securely shredded by Shred Source, a bonded and insured shredding company.
This event will take place in the Union Congregational Church parking lot, 350 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and will benefit the restoration of Point Shore’s 1835 Union Church Meetinghouse.
Suggested donation is $7 per box.
All shredded paper is recycled and made into other paper products.
In conjunction with the shredding, collection boxes will be available for the donation of nonperishable food items, all of which will be donated to Our Neighbors’ Table.
For more information, call Carol Finn at 978-388-6591.
