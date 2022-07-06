NEWBURYPORT — Two, one-night seminars relating to the Merrimack River and Plum Island will be offered in coming weeks by the Newburyport Adult and Community Education Program.
The presenter will be author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson, who has written books about both subjects.
“Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem,” takes place Wednesday, July 13, via Zoom, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Plum Island is facing challenges. On the inhabited northern sector, many homeowners are faced with erosion and rising water. On the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge to the south, federal officials are concerned that climate change could be destroying habitat that migrating birds need to survive. Hendrickson has written a book titled, “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem.” With 40 dynamic color slides, Hendrickson will explain what is being done to preserve Plum Island.
“Merrimack: The Resilient River,” will be offered Wednesday, July 27, on Zoom, also from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Merrimack River is among the most valuable resources in the region, but reports indicate it is sometimes getting dirtier, not cleaner. What can be done to improve the situation? Hendrickson will offer a 40-slide presentation, discuss the river’s past, and its future. From its discovery in 1605 to the birth of the Coast Guard in 1790, and to the start of the Industrial Revolution on its banks in the 1820s, the Merrimack has been among the most beloved natural resources on the North Shore. Now city, state and federal officials are working to preserve the 117-mile waterway as it enters some of its most vulnerable years. Author of the book, “Merrimack: The Resilient River,” Hendrickson will discuss the history and current challenges of the river.
Registration can be made at newburyportadulted.org.
