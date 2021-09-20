NEWBURYPORT — At least nine signs were stolen and more were reported damaged over the weekend at The Cottages at Port Place, a nearly complete development of 38 single-family homes at the site of the former Evergreen Valley Golf Course on Boyd Drive.
Howard "Chip" Hall, manager of Evergreen Commons LLC – the developer, said workers installed about 60 educational signs on the property about a week and a half ago. The signs notified visitors of the presence of wetlands and are part of ongoing discussions between the developer and the Conservation Commission.
Some of the signs alerted visitors of the presence of certain flowers, shrubs and other plants. Others were simply street signs.
Hall believes at least one sign disappeared Thursday afternoon and others may have been stolen between Thursday and Friday night. He said a conservation consultant, who was reviewing the property over the weekend, noticed that posts were ripped out of the ground and signs had been torn off their posts and damaged.
Hall said he was working with Newburyport police to file a report, but is waiting for a final inventory of what has been stolen or damaged.
The project, which was contentious in public discussions but ultimately received approval from the Planning Board in January 2018, is close to wrapping up with about three more houses to be completed, according to Hall.
The developer continues to work with the Conservation Commission on stormwater management plans.
Hall hopes that by drawing attention to this vandalism, people may be inclined to watch the area and ensure such incidents do not happen again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.