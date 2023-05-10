NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is hosting a virtual seminar Tuesday at 7 p.m. to help folks simplify their food planning.
Virtual registration is required. Those bored with their meal choices and would like to make cooking and meal planning less stressful are encouraged to sign up as Vanessa Young from The Thirsty Radish will help them learn tips, strategies and recipes for delicious weekly meals.
The talk will cover stretching meals creatively over multiple days, delicious flavor combinations, kitchen organization and simple strategies that work whether cooking for one or a crowd.
Young is a writer, recipe developer, poet and educator focused on the intersection of food and culture. Inspiring a creative approach to life in and out of the kitchen, she provides seasonally focused class options for the home chef.
Whether she helps you to make a balanced, wholesome dinner, create a holiday menu or provide guidance on how to make the tastiest pastry, she loves increasing people’s confidence in their cooking skills and comfort level in their own kitchens.
Applying her artistic sensibility and kitchen wisdom, she helps home chefs become more versatile in their approach to food, often reigniting their passion for cooking. Learn more at www.thirstyradish.com.
Register on the library’s website (newburyportpl.org) or by calling the library at 978-465-4428. Those who sign up and cannot make it are asked to call the library to cancel.
