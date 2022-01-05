NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon took his first official appointment Tuesday morning with 12-year-old Caroline Weetman, who he met on the campaign trail earlier this year.
Caroline, a sixth-grader at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, said she is interested in city government.
“I find it really interesting to see how the town works,” she said.
Having helped out at some of Reardon’s campaign events, Caroline prepared a list of the issues that she finds most pressing in the city and asked the new mayor to address them.
Topping the list was the condition of streets and sidewalks across the city. Caroline enjoys biking along the sidewalks and said she has noticed a lot of cracks, as well as areas around the road that are torn up.
She also asked if there were efforts to replace the vacant gas station at the corner of State and High streets, calling it “an eyesore.”
Reardon explained the city’s agreement with Global Companies LLC and efforts to prepare the property for residential use, which began in the previous term. He acknowledged issues raised by the property’s neighbors, including the lack of property maintenance and the issue of not clearing sidewalks during snowstorms, as required by city ordinance.
“Sidewalks all over town are an issue,” Reardon said. “I’m working with our Finance Department. We have this bond order, which is money we can get from banks, to help do some work in town. One of the first things we are going to do is activate this bond, which was actually passed three years ago, but we never did anything with it.”
He said the goal is to use that money to work on a five-year street and sidewalk plan.
Reardon added that sidewalks can actually be worked on all the time, but the brick sidewalks are particularly tricky because the Department of Public Services has to work with a mason, who specializes in working with bricks. He also said there are places in the city that do not have sidewalks but need them.
Among Caroline’s other priorities are finding a home for Newburyport Youth Services and determining what is next for the former Brown School on Milk Street. The school previously served as a temporary home for Youth Services.
The local student has participated in Youth Services programs for most of her life and said she wants to see them continue.
Youth Services, with the help of former Mayor Donna Holaday, recently worked out a rental agreement with Peoples United Methodist Church on Purchase Street to reopen its middle school recreation center after school. Youth Services still needs to find an office space for its staff, though, so Reardon is working with Director Andi Egmont to find solutions in the short term.
In the long term, Reardon explained there are several possible sites under consideration, including 57 Low St., which the City Council is supposed to vote on whether to purchase sometime this month.
As for the Brown School, Reardon discussed the possibility of turning it into affordable housing. Caroline said she hopes parts of the building are preserved, including some of the walls on which children have signed their names over the years.
Noting how impressed he was with her interest in all of these issues, Reardon told Caroline, “I’m looking for a chief of staff, are you interested at all?”
“Well, I do have school, so probably not,” she said, quickly moving onto the next issue on her list, which involved how Reardon planned to address food insecurity and homelessness in Newburyport.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize how many people are struggling here in Newburyport,” he said, noting that there are a few factors to consider.
First, the city needs to increase its affordable housing options, Reardon explained.
Additionally, the mayor said it is important to work with organizations such as The Pettengill House, The Salvation Army and Our Neighbors’ Table to increase the amount of resources available.
Finally, education is key to ensure that people, especially seniors, know of the resources and programs available to them, which they may not even realize.
