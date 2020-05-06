SJC takes up issue of surveillance cameras in North Shore drug case 

PEABODY — “I’ve been stuck at home watching old movies,” Supreme Judicial Court Justice Scott Kafker explained as he posed his question to the lawyer.
In the film “Stakeout,” police were parked across the street from a home, using a zoom lens on a camera to conduct surveillance. How, Kafker asked Salem defense lawyer Stephen Judge, is a camera mounted on a utility pole outside a home all that different? What if officers had just parked nearby, or even rented a house across the street?
“There’s nothing new about that,” suggested Kafker.
Courts have, for years, held that people have no expectation of privacy outside their home, and what a nosy neighbor might see is also fair game for law enforcement. And pole cameras have been used by police for decades.
But Judge, who represents an accused drug dealer named Nelson Mora, argued that what’s different now is not only better lenses that can zoom in on license plates or something a person is carrying, but the ability of law enforcement to store those images. They can then use it along with other information, such as the results of wiretaps, cell phone location data, license plate readers and GPS tracking, to create a “mosaic” of a person’s life that, at a minimum, ought to require investigators to get a search warrant.
“This is the mark of a police state,” said Judge. He said surveillance cameras hidden atop a pole “violates our social compact and leaves us at the mercy” of the government.
“Get a warrant,” said Judge. “Considering the stakes at play, our ask is small.”
Judge, along with lawyers for two Peabody men, Lymbel Guerrero and Randy Suarez, are challenging a decision by now-retired Salem Superior Court Judge Timothy Feeley, who found last year that police were not required to obtain a search warrant before installing cameras on poles outside of Mora’s Lynn home and Suarez’s apartment on Swampscott Avenue in Peabody, as well as several other locations, in 2017 and 2018.
The three men are charged with being key figures in a North Shore fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone distribution ring that netted at least two pounds of opiates, thousands of pills and more than $400,000 in cash in May 2018. They are all currently awaiting trial.
The case is being closely watched by privacy advocates, including the ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy and Technology, who filed “friend of the court” briefs in the case.
Later in the hearing, Kafker pressed an assistant attorney general on why, if the court requires a warrant to track a vehicle with GPS or a license plate reader, should it not also require one to aim a camera at a home for months?
The argument that technology has outpaced the existing case law appeared to have gained traction with the court even before Tuesday’s hearing.
Justice Barbara Lenk, who took the lead on questioning for the hearing, pressed the assistant attorney general arguing the case, Anna Lumelsky, for specifics. She questioned whether, for example, the images on the camera could be used someday to re-create audio of what transpired, or if the images would be shared with other law enforcement agencies.
Lumelsky argued that the technology behind the cameras is relatively old. While images can be stored, she said, they can only be searched by date and time, manually. And for practicality’s sake, investigators usually have to monitor them in real time.
Justice David Lowy suggested the concern is over whether individuals now have fewer rights to the sanctity of their home than they did in 1789 — when the Bill of Rights was written — because of advances in technology.
Some other justices went further. Justice Kimberly Budd questioned whether, by the rationale offered by the attorney general’s office, police could install cameras outside every home.
Lumelsky suggested that under the existing law, they could — though she said that would also create the ability to track individuals from one home to the next, an issue that courts have held requires a warrant.
“So the position of the Attorney General is that there is no reasonable expectation of privacy when someone leaves their home, what they’re wearing, who visits them over the course of months?” asked Chief Justice Ralph Gants.
“To the extent that those things are visible, yes, you have no expectation of privacy,” Lumelsky responded.
Gants suggested that by that reasoning, however, the government could be free to spy on, say, a political opponent, without any recourse.
Lumelsky suggested the court was getting away from what is realistically possible.
The court is expected to issue a decision sometime within the next several months.
