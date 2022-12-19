BOSTON — The state's highest court has upheld a Massachusetts law allowing state prosecutors to charge doctors for prescribing life-ending medications to terminally ill patients.
In a ruling issued Monday, the Supreme Judicial Court rejected claims in a lawsuit that the prosecution of physicians who provide lethal medication to mentally competent, terminally ill adults is unconstitutional.
"Although we recognize the paramount importance and profound significance of all end-of-life decisions, after careful consideration, we conclude that the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights does not reach so far as to protect physician-assisted suicide," justices wrote in the 64-page ruling. "We conclude as well that the law of manslaughter may prohibit physician-assisted suicide, and does so, without offending constitutional protections."
The lawsuit was originally filed in 2016 by Dr. Roger Kligler, a retired Cape Cod physician who has prostate cancer, and Dr. Alan Steinbach, who treats terminally ill patients.
A 2019 Suffolk County Superior Court ruling rejected the legal challenge and affirmed that assisted suicide is considered manslaughter, even if the patient self-administers a lethal medication without help from a doctor.
The lower court also rejected the plaintiff’s claims that the manslaughter law is too vague to be applied to what they refer to as medical aid in dying.
But the plaintiffs appealed that ruling to the Supreme Judicial Court, which agreed to take up the case. Both sides argued there a case before the court in March.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs contend that the Superior Court erred in its ruling and say the ongoing treatment of physicians as criminals for helping terminally ill patients end their own lives violates basic fundamental rights.
“Massachusetts’s purported prohibition of medical aid in dying violates a terminally ill patients’ fundamental right of self-determination,” they wrote in the 42-page legal brief. “Massachusetts has recognized that terminally ill patients may avoid prolonged suffering during the dying process, even if their decisions may hasten death.”
State prosecutors countered that they are sympathetic to the end of life issues being raised by the legal challenge, but argued in legal filings that physician assisted suicide is not immune from prosecution and ask justices to uphold the lower court ruling.
A majority of the high court sided with that argument, but a partially dissenting opinion by written by Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt argued that because there is no "meaningful distinction" between physician-assisted suicide and palliative sedation to for terminally ill patients, the state "no rationale" for refusing a medically competent terminally ill patient from ending their life.
"In this scenario, depriving the patient of a legal path to bring about a death in line with his or her wishes also injures surviving family members, who must watch helplessly as their loved one suffers through the final moments of his or her life," she wrote. "Allowing this subset of patients to choose to die with dignity as their final act while death is looming and inevitable would not result in harm to the public welfare."
Critics of medical aid in dying laws, including medical and religious groups and advocates for those with disabilities, say misdiagnoses are common. They urged lawmakers not to approve the practice.
Terminally ill patients suffer from depression, they noted, and may irrationally decide to end their lives.
Others argue that legalizing physician assisted suicide would encourage suicide among those suffering from depression and other mental health issues.
Lawmakers who support proposals to authorize the procedure say it would include safeguards to prevent abuse and rules to keep doctors from prescribing lethal drugs to those with mental health issues or impaired judgment.
Proponents of the practice got a boost in 2017 when the Massachusetts Medical Society dropped its longstanding opposition to physician-assisted suicide.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1997 left the issue largely up to states. Thirty-seven states have since banned the practice, either at the ballot box or by legislative act.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers have for years considered proposals that would allow medical aid in dying for those with terminal illness. But the perennial proposals have failed to gain traction, despite increasing support and emotional testimony from terminally ill patients who have packed hearings to tell their stories.
In 2012, Massachusetts voters rejected a ballot question that would have allowed the terminally ill to end their lives with medication prescribed by physicians. The referendum was narrowly defeated, with 51% voting against it.
But a 2020 poll by Suffolk University found more than 70% of Massachusetts residents believe doctors should be allowed to end a patient’s life by painless means.
In their ruling, the SJC pointed out that the ongoing debate over physician-assisted suicide raises "weighty philosophical questions about the nature of life and death" but also "technical questions about the regulation of the medical field" that shouldn't be answered by the courts.
"These questions are best left to the democratic process where the resolution can be informed by robust public debate thoughtful research by experts in the field," they wrote.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
