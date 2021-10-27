NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Council on Aging and Newburyport Youth Services are again joining with the Snow Angels Program to clear snow from city sidewalks to help residents with limited mobility and children at school bus stops.
Snow Angels is a voluntary snow removal service for senior citizens and people with physical disabilities. The program’s goal is to bring together residents who want to keep their sidewalks clear, but are physically unable to do so, with volunteers who want to help their community.
This program will run from Dec. 1 to March 31.
For those who would like to volunteer or are looking for help removing snow from the sidewalk in front of their home, register on the Newburyport Youth Services website, www.newburyportyouthservices.com, or call the Council on Aging at 978-462-0430.
“The goal of this program is to make the sidewalk safer for our youth to walk to school during the winter months, while helping out our neighbors who have difficulty keeping their sidewalks clear,” Newburyport Youth Services Director Andi Egmont said in a press release. “It’s about youth and families, and able-bodied residents coming together to help their neighbors.”
Paula Burke, the director of the Newburyport Council on Aging, praised the program.
“We want to make sure our seniors and those with physical limitations are able to access the services they need and are able to get out and about this winter,” she said.
