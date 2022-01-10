NEWBURYPORT — Get ready to bundle up as temperatures Tuesday are set to be the lowest they have been this winter.
An overnight cold front will push through into Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s, National Weather Service meteorologist Rodney Chai said by phone Sunday.
“Tuesday will be the coldest day so far this winter,” he said, noting the high in Newburyport will be 10 degrees with temperatures lingering in the single digits.
With the wind chill, however, “it’s going to feel like negative 5 to negative 20,” Chai said.
By midweek, temperatures will rebound and by Thursday, the high will be above freezing again, he said.
The cold follows the first major snowfall of the season Friday with the region receiving 5 to 8 inches.
Light rain followed on Sunday, making for some icy road conditions.
State troopers responded to “numerous crashes and spinouts caused by icing on Routes 95 and 128 in Danvers, Georgetown and Gloucester areas,” according to a tweet from Massachsuetts State Police.
By noon, troopers had cleared the scenes and reported that the roads had been treated.
